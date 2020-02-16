<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Permanent Secretary in the ministry of works and transport in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Jibrin Giza, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Giza was reportedly abducted at his residence in Shabu, a suburb a few kilometers away from Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night.





Family sources said the abductors gained entrance into the residence of the adbductee and took him away at gunpoint to unknown destination.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Nasarawa State Police Command, Nansel Ramhan, was unsuccessful at the time of filling in this report as both calls and text massages put through his mobile number were not answered.