<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Six people have been confirmed dead in an unfortunate auto crash that occurred last Saturday at Sabuwar Gwaram village along Bauchi-Alkaleri road.

Confirming the tragedy, the Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi Sector Command, Deputy Corps Commander Ibrahim Abubakar, said yesterday, that the two vehicles involved in the accident were Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Golf cars.

He attributed the cause of the accident to over speeding. “The accident, which occurred last Saturday at about 10.55 am at Sabuwar Gwaram village, along Alkaleri-Bauchi road, involved two vehicles. The two vehicles, a Toyota Camry with number plate AT 401 JJN and a Volkswagen Golf car with number plate AB 776 AKK.

“The driver of the Volkswagen Golf Car in the process of trying to avoid a pothole lost control and had a head-on collision with the Toyota Camry. We got a call and our men rushed to the scene of the accident and evacuated the victims to the hospital. Six people were in the two vehicles; two females and four males were confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar enjoined drivers to obey traffic regulations, including avoiding over speeding, especially during the ember months.

“They should avoid excessive speeding which is a major cause of accidents on our highways. This call is very important especially at this period of the ember months where there is high traffic. By so doing, road traffic crashes which lead to loss of lives and properties will be reduced to the barest minimum,” he advised.