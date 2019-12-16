<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An EFCC operative, Mohammed Goji, on Monday, revealed how Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Pension Reform Task Team boss, withdrew N58 million from a United Bank for Africa (UBA) account.

Newsmen report that Goji, who is a Principal Detective Superintendent with the anti-graft agency, is also the second prosecution witness (PW2) in the ongoing trial of Faisal.

Goji, also a member of the EFCC team that investigated alleged fraud by Maina, made the revelation while giving evidence before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He told the court that the total amount withdrawn by Faisal from the UBA account with account name: Alhaji Abdullahi Faisal Farm 2 and number: 1018636805, was N58, 101, 585.02k.

Newsmen recall that the Prosecution Witness, Mairo Bashir, told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the embattled former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was the signatory to the bank account documents allegedly opened in his son’s name.

Bashir also admitted that the account of the Common Input Investment Company allegedly owned by Maina may have been operated by Maina’s sister.