The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Mr Osaro Onaiwu, and his family escaped death by the whiskers on Wednesday, as suspected armed robbers, numbering five, invaded their Abuja home.

It was learnt that four of the suspected robbers were masked. It was also gathered that the five robbers invaded Onaiwu’s compound about 1 a.m., shot sporadically before gaining entry into Onaiwu’s house.

Onaiwu and his family members were said to have obeyed the commands of the armed robbers who ordered them to lie face-down while the robbers ransacked the house.

Onaiwu told journalists in Abuja that the robbers carted away cash and valuables estimated at over N100m.





He said the robbers stole trinkets, two televisions sets, phones belonging to him, his wife and their children, among other valuables.

He said he was shocked and devastated over the incident but was grateful to God that none of his family members died or sustained serious bodily injury.

He added that his wife and their children were still traumatised over the attack.

According to him, it was surprising that five armed robbers gained access into the estate around Games Village, raided his house and stole such valuables unchallenged and not arrested by security men.

He said it was sad that the security situation in the country had degenerated, adding that if a place believes to be secured was raided by armed men, how would Abuja environs look like.