<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council on Tuesday accused the All Progressives Congress and the Kogi State Government, under Governor Yahaya Bello, of engaging in moves to shift the November 16 governorship election in the state by two weeks.

The Deputy Director Public Communication of the Campaign Council, Mr. Austin Okai said the alleged plot to shift the poll was because of the strong public opinion polls and the general feelings of the APC members, that Bello who is the APC Kogi State governorship candidate will be beaten to the third position in the election, if INEC goes ahead to conduct the election.