



The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a pastor’s son for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

The suspect, Victor Felix Ukpong, 29, was said to have raped the little girl in his bedroom at House 28 Okon Dan Street in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, recently when the girl’s mother temporarily left her in the custody of the pastor’s family while she went to the market, the police in the state said in a statement on Saturday.

The cleric, whose name has not been mentioned in the police statement, is a pastor to the victim’s mother, the police said.

The police spokesperson in the state, N-nudam Fredrick, said in the statement the suspect was arrested on June 2.

Five other persons have also been arrested across the state for alleged involvement in rape cases, Mr Fredrick, a chief superintendent of police, said in the statement.

One of the suspects, Edet Godwin Edet, 27, of Ikangta Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area was said to have raped a 12-year-old whom he lured with a job offer as a salesgirl in his provision shop.

The police said the suspect worships in the same church with the victim.

The police said after he allegedly raped her, the suspect, Edet accused the victim of stealing his five hundred naira just so he could send her away.

The suspect who, according to the police, has confessed to the crime, inflicted the victim with a cut on her head, using a machete.





The other cases as announced by the police are as follows:

“Following a tip-off on 3/7/2020 at about 2:30pm, Operatives of Ikot Abasi Division apprehended one Inyang Ufot Umoh ‘m’, aged 45yrs of Ikwa, Ikot Abasi L.G.A who forcefully had unlawful carnal of an 8-year-old girl on 3/4/2019. Investigation revealed that the suspect absconded from his residence after committing the crime to evade arrest, but was arrested as he resurfaced on 3/7/2020.

“Responding to a distress call on 11/7/2020 at about 10:00 pm, Detectives of Essien Udim Division promptly apprehended one Effiong Peter Akpan ‘m’, aged 40years, who hails from Adiasim Ikot Ekon village, Essien Udim L.G.A for conspiring with one other suspect, now at large and gang-raped a 12-year-old girl in a bush.

“Following a complaint on 14/7/2020 at about 5.00pm, Detectives of Ikot Ekpene Division apprehended one Etimbuk Moses Isong ‘m’, aged 16 years, of Nto Nsek, Ikot Ekpene L.G.A who lured a 13-yr-old girl with five hundred naira (N500.00) and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her in his provisions shop.

“On 13/7/2020 at about 5:00pm, Operatives of Ikot Udota Division apprehended one Samuel Ekpo Udo ‘m’, aged 28 years, of Effoi Idung Nsedep, Eket L.G.A who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl in a nearby bush.”

The police vowed that Akwa Ibom would never be a “safe haven” for rapists and other sex offenders and urged residents to promptly report rape cases to the police.