<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 40-year old Pastor, Femi Adeniji, is on the run after he had tortured his cousin, a 15-year old Sunday Adeniji, injuring the minor on thigh and leg with hot iron.

The incident happened on June 8 at Oko Obi, Ijagemo, in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

Mr. G.A Adeniji, 77, father of the fugitive Pastor, is the guardian of Sunday, his late elder brother’s son.

The 15 year old victim is a student of Ijegun Junior Grammar School.

Police officers from Isheri Oshun Police Division stormed the address to effect Pastor Adeniji’s arrest after a concerned parent reported the matter at the station, but found that he had fled.

The Pastor’s mother, 73-year old Mrs. Adeniji, was therefore, invited to the police station with her daughter to write undertaking that the injured boy would be taken care of and protected from further attacks.

The Investigating Police Officer, IPO, simply called Inspector Caroline, confirmed to newsmen that Mrs. Adeniji and her daughter wrote undertaking regarding the incident at the station.