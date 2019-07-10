<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday ordered the remand in Kirikiri Prisons of a 36-year-old pastor, Pope Paul, who allegedly defiled and impregnated a 15-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the defendant.

She ordered that Paul should be kept behind bars pending the receipt of legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant, who resides at Egan, Igando, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January and February at his residence.

Ayorinde said that the defendant had canal knowledge of the 14-year-old girl which resulted in pregnancy.

“The defendant severally had sexual intercourse with the girl who came to spend a holiday with his family.

“On returning to her parents, after spending a holiday with Paul, the girl’s mother discovered that she was pregnant.

“When her mother queried her, the victim told her that the defendant made love to her on several occasions,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the victim’s mother reported the case and the defendant was arrested.

According to him, the offence violated Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The case was adjourned until Aug.7 for mention.