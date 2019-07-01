<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A pastor and two men in their 50s have been arrested by the police in Delta State for their alleged involvement in rape and defilement.

A police source in Sapele said the pastor, simply identified as Collins, was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

Collins, a senior pastor with a new generation church was apprehended by the police after he was allegedly caught in the act.

It was gathered that policemen took the suspect into custody after the victim’s parents reported the matter at the Gana Police Station in Sapele.

Although details of the incident were still sketchy, newsmen gathered that the suspect was arrested on Saturday and later transferred to the Sapele Area Command.

The police have also confirmed the arrest of two men in their 50s for separately defiling a 10-year-old girl and a two-year-old baby.

One of the suspects, a 58-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl at Eku in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The second suspect was accused of molesting a two-year-old baby at the Ovwian/Aladja area of Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrests, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the two men would be charged to court on today (Monday).

Onovwakpoyeya said, “On the June 9, 2019, a teenage girl of about 10 years was defiled by a 58-year-old man in Eku. Similarly, on the June 27, 2019, at Ovwian Aladja Warri, another innocent two-year-old baby girl was defiled by a 52-year-old man.

“The two suspects were arrested and are presently in police custody. They will soon be charged to court at the completion of investigation, most likely on Monday, July 1, 2019.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, bemoaned the rising cases of defilement of minors in the state.

Adeleke called on parents and guardians to keep close watch on their female children to avoid incessant cases of minors being abused.