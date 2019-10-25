<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One pastor whose name is given as Yaren Bala Mkparushama is currently in the custody of Nasarawa State Police Command for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of one Mrs. Victoria Nandi Timothy.

According to the Police, the suspect was also involved in the collection of ransom that eventually led to the release of the kidnapped victim.

The State Police Commissioner, Bola Longe, said, “The suspect, Pastor Yaren Bala Mkparushama was arrested for his involvement in kidnapping one Mrs. Victoria Nandi Timothy at Kurmin Tagwaye, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.”

According to him, the police command swung into action and via technical intelligence, arrested one pastor Yarren Bala Mkparushama, male, 41 years in connection with the crime.

Mr. Longe said Mrs. Victoria Nandi Timothy of Kurmin Tagwaye in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state was eventually released on October 10, after a sum of two hundred thousand Naira (N200,000:00) was paid to the kidnapping syndicate by the victim’s husband.

He said the command’s breakthrough came as a result of credible information available through technical intelligence, coupled with consistent, diligent and real-time monitoring of the suspect.

The CP commended the diligent effort of IGP’s Operation Puff-Adder and its operatives. Mr. Longe urged members of the public to always assist the command with vital information in order to make Nasarawa a crime-free state.