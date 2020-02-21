<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A pastor, who is to perform a deliverance on a family in Anambra State, died in his sleep hours before the exercise.

It was gathered that the pastor was invited to Anambra from Warri, Delta State.

A member of the family, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that the development was a rude shock to everybody.

He said, “Somebody recommended him to us as a very powerful man of God. We invited him to a family deliverance because our family has been having some issues recently.

“We were surprised to see the lifeless body of the pastor the next morning which should be the day for the deliverance.

“Everybody is now afraid because nobody can explain this. It’s a rude shock.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to newsmen.





He said, “One Ikechukwu Uchendu of No. 5 Onuorah Street Amaenyi Awka reported at the Central Police Station Awka that one Pastor Richard Ifeanyi Obi, who came from Warri to perform family prayers in his house, was found lying lifeless in the room he slept.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to CPS Awka visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

The PPRO said the corpse of the victim had been deposited at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” he added.