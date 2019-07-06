<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Senior Magistrates’ Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has ordered a pastor of Christ Embassy, Uduak Effiong, to be ejected from his apartment and pay the indebted sum of N2.7m.

The court also ordered him to pay 10 per cent interest from the date of judgment till liquidation.

The four-bedroomed semi-detached duplex is said to be located at 5th Avenue, 24th Street, Block D 20, Flat 2 in Games Village, Abuja.

Uduak, a banker and Chairman of Gufax Microfinance Bank in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is also the Chief Executive of Gufax Bureau de Change, Messrs Faduk Resources Industries Limited and many other companies.

Delivering judgment in a suit with Number CV/54/18 filed by Neth and Etua Limited, Senior Magistrate Ahmed Ndajiwo also awarded N50,000 cost against him.

The judgment read: “That the defendant shall deliver vacant possession forthwith to the plaintiff, the four-bedroomed semi-detached duplex with appurtenances thereto lying and suites at 5th Avenue, 24th Street, Block D 20, Flat 2 in Games Village, Abuja, FCT.

“That the defendant pays the plaintiff the sum of N225,000 only monthly, being manse profit and commencing from October 1, 2018 until possession is given up by the defendant.

“Ten per cent of the judgment sum as interest is awarded to the plaintiff for the use and occupation of the said premises by the defendant from the date of the judgment until liquidated.

“And based upon the judgment of exhibit C, before the court which was not controverted, I will award the cost of N50,000 against the defendant for the plaintiff in this suite.”

But Uduak, through his lawyer, Benjamin Nwaokenye, has gone to the FCT High Court seeking an order for the stay of further execution of the judgment delivered by the lower court.

Among the items being pleaded to be repossessed by him include a 20KVA sound-proof generator set, a sport-utility vehicle, cooking gas and deep freezer.

Uduak said, “With the fate that has befallen me, my business and family life will be rendered completely dysfunctional if I have to settle the balance of N1,300,000 rent in one-off payment, and still need to pay for an alternative accommodation.”