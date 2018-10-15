



A 46-year-old pastor, Joseph Lawson, on Monday in Lagos, appeared at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with the theft of a car valued at N1.2 million.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, the accused committed the offence on Oct. 1 at Oko-Oba, Lagos.

He said that the accused ran away with a car belonging to Mr Chikwukadibia Udeh.

“The complainant approached the accused for prayers, the accused told him that God told him that he should bring his car and the document for prayers.

“The complainant obeyed and after the accused collected the car and its document, he was no where to be found.

“Efforts made by the complainant to recover his car proved unsuccessful and the case was reported to the police,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ogu said that when the accused was later arrested, he claimed to have sold the vehicle.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section carries three years jail term for stealing.

The accused, who resides at Surulere, Lagos, entered a `not-guilty’ plea to the charge leveled against him.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A Adegun granted bail to the accused in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties as part of the bail condition.

Adegun said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 29, for hearing.