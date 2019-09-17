<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than five people, including two children, have died in a road crash involving a bus and a truck on Tuesday morning in Ore Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen in a telephone interview.

Ogungbemide said that five out of the 13 passengers involved in the accident died instantly while seven other people sustained various degrees of injury.

He said that FRSC operatives had taken the victims to Adeola Hospital, Kajola and Opeyemi Hospital, Ore in the area.

“On Sept. 17, 2019 at about 7:15 a.m. along km 46, Adekunle area in Ore, a bus, Toyota Hiace, marked AKL 930 YY and one articulated vehicle, Man Diesel, marked FGB 747 XA, were involved in a crash”.

In the accident, “five people died instantly while seven others sustained injuries,” he said.

The head of operation, who explained that excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking were the causes of the accident, said that efforts had been made to clear the road.

He, therefore, warned motorists to be more careful and shun speeding and wrong overtaking, especially during these “ember” months.

“The motoring public should be more careful during these “ember” months. There is increase in vehicular movements on the highways and unnecessary agitation by drivers, mostly commercial drivers.

“The passengers too, have major role to play in cautioning their drivers. Commuters are advised to be vigilant and avoid sleeping during a trip.

“Never allow a reckless driver to waste your life. All hands must be on deck to keep safe from all these carnage,” Ogungbemide advised.