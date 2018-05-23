Three men have been arrested for allegedly beheading a cyclist, stealing his phone and motorcycle in Akure, Ondo State.

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested for allegedly beheading Olawale Gbogi, a commercial motorcyclist.

The victim was killed at Ihima in Kogi State.

Since the arrest of the three men, the head and body of Gbogi are yet to be found.

The suspects claimed that one Rabiu was in possession of the head.

Joseph identified the three suspects as Abdulahi Sheu, Harruna Suberu and Onimisi Liberty.

Joseph said: “The men asked the victim to take them to Ihima in Kogi State from Ikare Akoko in Ondo State for a fee of N3,000.

“The victim, upon getting to Ihima, was directed towards a bush path where he was beaten and dispossessed of his motorcycle and mobile phone.

“One of the suspects, Sheu, took the victim’s motorcycle and phone to Akure to look for buyer.

The others, Liberty and Suberu and one Rabiu, who is at large, killed and beheaded Gbogi.”

Joseph noted that immediately the report reach the police, a crack team of policemen swung into action, leading to the arrest of Sheu in Akure.

The police recovered the victim’s phone and motorcycle

Joseph said: “The head was allegedly taken in a polythene bag to the house of Dada Alabi, an herbalist by Liberty.

“The herbalist, however, refused to collect it from him.

“The head is said to be currently in Rabiu’s possession and he is still at large.

“Also, the victim’s remaining body has not been found.

“Liberty initially stated that his ‘Oga’ in Abuja, identified as Alhaji Abdul Rama, needed human head and that the head has been sent to him.

“When he met face to face with Rama, he recanted his statement and instead said that the head was with Rabiu.

“Investigation is ongoing to recover the victim’s head and other body parts.”

Joseph advised residents, especially commercial motorcyclists in the state, to be mindful of those they engage in the course of their business transaction.

He said: “It still baffles us how this young man will decide to leave Ikare Akoko for Okenne in Kogi State for just N3,000.

“And today, what has happened to him is now history. It is very unfortunate.”