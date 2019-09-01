<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Government and its traffic arm, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, have announced the closure of the Kara Bridge to Julius Berger inward Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from September 2, 2019 to October 31, 2019.

The closure was announced in a flier that was circulated on Sunday by both the Lagos State Government and LASTMA.

According to the flier, the closure is for the reconstruction of the stretch of road.

As a result of this, traffic coming from Ibadan into Lagos will be diverted to the outbound lane with effect from September 2.

According to the advisory, motorists were advised to exercise patience or use alternative routes.

Among the alternative routes advised are the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from Abeokuta to connect the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; and Sagamu-Ikorodu Road to and from Sagamu to connect the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from the Sagamu Interchange.

Motorists were also advised to make use of the Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road to or from Ijebu-Ode to link Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.