Residents of Imo State are presently gripped with fear over the mysterious death of the owner of Fancy Hotel, Umugwuma, Owerri, Mr Christogonus Aguwa Osuagwu, in Abuja on Monday.

Osuagwu was said to have flown into the country from South Africa via Abuja and lodged in his hotel was rumoured to have contracted some virus and perhaps avoided the self-isolation. He returned to Abuja where he was said to have died this morning.





State chairman of the Hoteliers Association of Nigeria, Chima Chukwunyere, who confirmed this to newsmen, however, added that the death of Osuagwu remains a mystery to the association as he pointed out that the deceased had been battling with kidney problem for some time.

“We cannot say for sure if he died of COVID-19 or not because he never subjected himself to test, but we know that he had been battling with a kidney problem for a very long time,” Chukwunyere explained.

Meanwhile, the hotel has been sealed and all those he came in contact with have been quarantined, Chukwunyere said.