There was panic in Ado Ekiti on Monday as the Director of Finance in Ise/Orun Local Government, Mr. Michael Kayode Bamisaye, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in the state capital.

Bamisaye, according to reliable sources, reportedly jumped into the well in his compound behind Tinuola Maximum School, off Afao Road, Ado Ekiti.

Before taking the action, he was said to have drank a mixture of cement and water in an earlier attempt to kill himself before jumping into the well.

However, the cause of the suicide could not be immediately established by journalists as of the time of filing this report.

One of the sources contacted said: “The deceased woke up at about 4.00 am to assist his wife to do some house chores and even called some council workers he used to convey to Ise everyday to be ready to join him to their station.

“All of a sudden, he disappeared and went outside with the wife looking for him. Later she discovered that the well was opened and they saw the body floating.

“The wife and other people who joined in the search later saw the cement he had mixed with water which he might have taken before taking the plunge into the well.

“The men of the state Fire Service had come to remove the corpse which has since been deposited at the mortuary.”

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, was not available for comment as his phone was switched off.