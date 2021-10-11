Painter charged for damaging customer’s car

A 55- year-old man, Isaac Adeyemi, was on Monday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging his customer’s car worth N4.2 million.

The defendant, a car painter, who resides at Eshadeu Bus Stop, Iyana Iyesi, Ota, Ogun State, is being tried for car damage and causing a breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on 2 March at Ladoje Mechanic Village, Oko Oba, Agege.

Mr Ogu said the complainant, Akinola Akinwumi, gave his Toyota Sienna space bus valued at N4.2 million to the defendant for painting.

He said the defendant took the car out of the workshop for his own personal use without telling the complainant.

Mr Ogu said the defendant drove the car in a reckless way and hit a wall which caused a lot of damage.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 168 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, S. K Matepo, granted the defendant to bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mrs Matepo adjourned the case until 22 October for mention.