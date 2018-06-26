A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old painter, Abdulmajib Busari, to four weeks imprisonment for stealing a TV and laptop valued N220, 00‎0.

The Judge, Abdulwahab Mohammed, also ordered that Busari be given 10 strokes of the cane.

He advised the convict to desist from committing crime and should be of good behaviour.

Busari was tried for theft.

The Prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Oluleye Ogunlowo reported the matter at the Kubwa Area Command, Abuja, on May 27.

He said Busari broke into the complainant’s room and stole one Samsung flat screen television and one Hp laptop all valued at N220, 00‎0.

Olanipekun said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

Busari had pleaded guilty and begged the court to have mercy on him, saying he would not steal again.