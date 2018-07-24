Mariam Abiola, a 20-year-old self-confessed sniper for Eiye confraternity, says she is paid N10,000 for each person she kills.

Abiola, who was paraded by the Lagos state police command on Monday, said she has killed four persons since joined the cult group after fleeing her parent’s home in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

She told reporters that she wears she wears a white gown to shield her gun, and a white hijab whenever she is sent out an assignment.

Abiola said: “I ran away from my house in Lafenwa, Abeokuta to Lagos to look for work. I met Sodiq when I got to Lagos. He took me to his house at Ilasamaja and initiated me into Eiye cult group.

“He took me to an herbalist, who gave me a black substance to eat. He told me that their work was about killing people. He gave me a gun and taught me how to shoot. I learnt how to shoot by shooting on the wall.

“I shot on the wall three times before I learnt how to shoot. Brother Sodiq gave three of us guns and pictures of persons to kill. He trained three of us. Two boys and myself.

“I have killed four persons. Each time that I want to go for the killing, I usually wear a white gown and a white head scarf (Hijab). Brother Sodiq usually showed us the target’s house.

“We go to the house at night. The two boys will scale the fence and open the gate for me. We go straight to the apartment and shoot at the target at close range. None of our targets survived. I killed one guy at Fadeyi area of Lagos, another one at Hassan in Ilasa, one at Aje.

“Each time we killed someone, brother Sodiq would pay me N10,000 but he would pay the others N20,000 each. I do not feel bad after killing anyone because I see it as a job I paid to do.”

The police also paraded Dorcas Adilewa, a 19-year-old girl who allegedly faked her kidnap to defraud her father.