The Oyo State Epidemiologist, Dr Akinfemi Akinyode, says no fewer than 10 cases have been investigated and screened for coronavirus in the state since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Akinyode disclosed this on the sidelines of a special Continuing Medical Education (CME), held on Wednesday in Ibadan by the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

Newsmwn report that the programme was entitled: “Coronavirus Outbreak in Nigeria: Emergency Preparedness and Response.”

He said that all the cases investigated and screened within the state were negative.

Akinyode said that the state was alerted to those cases based on surveillance, anonymous tips and directives from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ogun and Lagos states.

“We have had several alerts that have been investigated for coronavirus since the index case was recorded in the country.

“However, none of these met the case definition for suspected case,” he said.

The epidemiologist said that some of the alerts received on the cases were as a result of the coordination with other states like Lagos and Ogun.





“They called us to alert us of people coming in from countries with confirmed and ongoing community transmission of COVID-19 or close contact with a confirmed case.

“We investigated and followed up on these cases until we were sure that they were not infected with the virus,” he said.

Akinyode said that mobilisation and vigilance of health teams had remained at the highest level within the state.

He said that the state had 81 disease surveillance and notification officers and assistants across the 33 local government areas of the state.

“The state has also trained 334 surveillance focal persons and 1,755 community informants.

“Responsible information sharing is key to combating the spread of coronavirus, and we have excellent relationship and coordination with other states,” he said.

Newsmen report that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had, on Monday, confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The index case imported by an Italian was recorded on Feb. 27.