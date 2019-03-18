



Oyo state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, has assured that the Command will not rest on its oars until the perpetrators of the heinous crime that led to the death of Hon Olatoye Temitope Sugar are apprehended and brought to book.

He assured the families of the deceased lawmaker that the Command is currently working on available information in its custody to ensure that the perpetrators and their collaborators are nabbed.

The assurance came on the heels of the plea for justice by the family, associates and friends of the deceased lawmaker.

Vowing that the deceased family will get justice, CP Olukolu stressed that all that needs to be done will be done in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the perpetrators does not go scot free.

He gave the hint while featuring on a radio programme on Inspiration FM monitored in Ibadan on the topic “Do or Die Politics in Nigeria.”

While expressing dismay at how the spread of fake news, especially on social media almost jeopardise the efforts of the security operatives, Olukolu warned the people to beware of the kind of information they believed and from people.

He reiterated that the Command went through a hardous time trying to very and confirm the authenticity of the death of many prominent people in the state on the heels of the death of Honourable Sugar, which turned out to be false.

Olukolu said, “We are working on the information we have and we are assuring that the culprits will be arrested and brought to book.

“The family will get justice. We can assure you and that is also the assurance from the Inspector General of Police.

“There was serious tension when the news of the death broke out on the day of the election, but with synergy with other sister security agencies, the support of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11 and the Inspector General of Police; we were able to tame the situation.

“We stationed our men at strategic volatile places, including Iwo Road immediate and we recovered some arms. We also intensified our patrol and we were able to put the situation under control.

“People must be circumvent of the kind of stories and information they spread and believed, especially on the social media. And I was shocked at the calibre of people who even believed the stories.

“It took us a long time to be able to verify the rumours of those that were alleged to have been killed. We had to put calls through to the like of Senator Teslim Folarin, the son of Auxiliary and all those that were alleged to have been killed, only for all of them to say nothing happened to them.

“Until then, we started debunking the rumours. Our people must know how damaging the spread of fake news could be and we must be very careful.

“The Inspector General of Police had told us that there could be reaction from both sides after the election, either from the winner or loser and we also took proactive measures to ensure that there was safety of lives and property in the state.”