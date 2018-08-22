There is panic in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following the death of the state Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, who also heads the South West zone of the union, Alhaji Taofeek Oyerinde, popularly known as Fele.

The National President of the NURTW, Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin, announced the death of the chieftain of the union and later via a phone in programme on Petals 102.3 FM announced the programme for his his burial.

According to available information, Oyerinde died at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre in Abuja.

Yasi said his remains will be interred on Wednesday in his house between 9am and 10am.

He said: “I am making an announcement that one of us, a prominent member of NURTW, South West and Chairman of Oyo State chapter, Alhaji Taofeek Oyerinde, popularly known as Fele, died this afternoon at Zenith Kidney Hospital, Abuja.

“Since then, we have made arrangements to bring his remains to Ibadan.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, his remains will arrive Ibadan tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and he will be buried between 9am and 10am in his house at Elebu, Ibadan.

“As I am speaking now, I am currently in Saudi Arabia and was the first person to call when the incident happened.”

On who will succeed Oyerinde, Yasi announced the Deputy Chairman of the chapter, Alhaji Abideen Olajide, popularly known as Ejiogbe, to step in in acting capacity, according to the constitution of the union.

He said: “Now, for his death, according to the constitution of our union, we have accepted the appointment of Alhaji Abideen Olajide, popularly known as Ejiogbe, who is the deputy chairman as of the time of this incident in Oyo State, to act as chairman for now.

“We enjoin members to support and work with him.”