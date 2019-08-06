<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A special task force to immediately look into the current environmental situation at the popular Gbagi market, Ibadan to curb the possibility of epidemic outbreak has been set up by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Gbagi market also known as Bola Ige International market is well-known for its large population and multi-ethnic nature of those who do business transactions in it.

The decision is in continuation of the Makinde led administration displeasure and zero tolerance for dirt across the state.

Inaugurating the four-man committee, the governor charge expressed displeasure over the current state of the market, noting that many unkempt and unapproved market stalls had taken over the original design of the market which makes waste management a serious concern for government.

The committee is to be headed by a Chairman, Mr John Oyewole while Mr Oyelakin Oyedokun serves as the Secretary. Other members include Dr Dapo Atoyebi and Mr G.O Oladele.

Speaking in the statement signed and issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, the Chairman of the committee explained that the team is tasked with looking into the environmental crisis currently bedevilling the famous market and proffer solutions to it by reaching out to stakeholders.

“With the terms of the reference we were given, the Committee is principally saddled with the responsibility of coming up with recommendations targeted at the current environment situations within New Gbagi Market in order to prevent environmental pollution, epidemics & fire outbreak among others.

“In view of this, the Task Force hereby wishes to invites letters from members of the public on challenges presently confronting the market as well as appropriate recommendations to the same effect and submit such documents to Room 17, Ministry of Environment & Water Resources, Secretariat, Ibadan on or before Friday, 16th August 2019 during office hours”, Oyewole said.