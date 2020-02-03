<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) has begun strict day and night monitoring of the influx of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada into the State following the recent ban placed on them by the government of Lagos State.

This was made known to newsmen on Monday in a statement by the OYRTMA Executive Chairman, Mogaji Akin Fagbemi at the Authority’s Administrative Headquarters, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

In the statement, Fagbemi said “sequel to the partial banning of the operations of commercial motorcycles in some of our neighboring States, a massive exodus of the affected operators is anticipated in Oyo State.

“In as much as we are reputable for setting the pace in hospitality of our fellow countrymen and the pro-people disposition of the Engr. Seyi Makinde’s led administration, we shall not rest on our oars to checkmate whatever is inimical or portends imminent danger to the well being of the State.

“Therefore, it has become extremely imperative we look inwards and take proactive steps to avoid overstretching our available infrastructure and forestall a breach of the State’s internal security.

“Already, we are engaging the various motorcycle riders’ associations including RTEAN, ACCOMORAN, ANACOWA, MOTOAN, MTUN, TTAN, TOAN, TRAMOAS and NACTOMORAS to develop a workable framework to effectively checkmate the influx of these motorcycles. Presently, a central database of all commercial cab, tricycle and motorcycle operators within the State is being set up so that the identity of all operators and their vehicles is known to Government”.





The Executive Chairman revealed further that “while we continue to critically study and analyze the situation through our day and night surveillance, we wish to inform the good people of Oyo State to go about their normal and legitimate businesses as there is no cause for alarm. Modalities are at advanced stage to kick-start the routing of all commercial cabs, tricycles and motorcycles across the State. This would enable easy identification in cases of stolen vehicles/machines, road crashes and operational axis.

“Albeit we have realized that some of the heavy-duty trailers seen loaded with motorcycles are actually on transit via Oyo State with other States as their final destinations owing to the strict enforcement of our traffic laws by men and officers of the Authority.

“Similarly, with the support of our sister security agencies, we shall continue to enforce the operation one passenger the Authority embarked upon since January, 2020 with the arrest of over two hundred offenders who are presently facing the OYRTMA Mobile Magistrate Court for legal adjudication and sanctions if found guilty.

“The special operation-one-passenger (SOOP) directs motorcycle operators within the State to carry only one passenger as against the common practice of two or more passengers. Also, the operation frowns totally at commercial cabs popularly known as ‘Micra’ and tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operators from carrying more than a single passenger on the front seats of their vehicles.

“These measures are aimed at reducing road crashes and preserving the lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State in tandem with the four cardinal agenda of the Engr. Seyi Makinde led administration in the specific areas of Security, Health, Education and Economic Prosperity”, the statement said.