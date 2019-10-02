<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In its efforts at securing lives and putting a stop to roadside accidents, Oyo State government has restated its commitment to ban street trading in major markets in the state.

The government said such enforcement would begin at Ogunpa market in Ibadan where many lives have been lost to vehicular accidents caused by traders displaying their wares close to the road.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, said this while speaking with journalists after a tour of the Ajumose International Market, Ogunpa in Ibadan North West Local Government Area.

Mrs Orisadeyi lamented the state of the Ogunpa market and how traders displayed their wares on the road, without care about their safety or the easy movement of vehicles within the market.

The commissioner, however, appealed to the street traders at Ogunpa to make use of the shops as law enforcement agents would be dispatched to enforce compliance with the order to vacate the roads.

“The enforcement is to ensure the safety and security of our people and make life easier for them within this market that has state-of-the-art facilities like other modern markets.

“We, therefore, appeal to all traders, not only in Ogunpa market but across Oyo State to vacate the roadsides and put up their wares in more conducive business areas and shops designated and provided by government.”

Some of the facilities available in the market include a clinic, standby generator, restrooms, warehouse, fire station, police post, parking lots, to mention but a few

The market is set up in four phases with a total of 544 stores and 314 open stores, and only about half of the stores have been occupied.

Our correspondent learnt from the traders using the rented shops that the activities of the street traders had caused them low patronage and called on the government to do something to stop their activities.