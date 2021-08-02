Oyo: Court remands man for ‘rape’ of 14-year old girl

An Oyo State Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan on Monday remanded Basiru Ajadi, 60, at Abolongo Correctional facility for alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Newsmen report that Basiru of Aba Alade area, Olorunsogo, Ibadan, was charged on a count of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a minor.

The Chief Magistrate, S.H. Adebisi, who did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction, remanded Basiru at Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Adebisi said the defendant should be remanded pending the outcome of the case file at Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 30, for mention.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, the defendant on July 28, at about 7: 00 p.m., allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl.

Adedeji said the victim was a neighbour’s child and was lured by Basiru before he allegedly raped her.

She said the offence was contrary to Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right Law 2006.