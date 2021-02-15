



Former Deputy Chief Registrar of the Oyo State High Court, Mutiat Omobola Adio, has been convicted and jailed for the third time.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said Adio was convicted after pleading guilty to a fresh charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and issuance of dishonoured cheque.

The sentencing was done last Friday.

Her offence violated Sections 419 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and Section 1 (1) (b) of the Dishonored Cheque (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Adio obtained a 2000 Model Toyota Pathfinder SUV valued at N1.5 million from one Fabunmi Olatunji Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors.

She lied to him that it would be paid once the cheque she issued was presented to her bank.

The victim released the said vehicle to her but the cheque was dishonoured within three months of issuance for insufficient funds in the account.





Upon arraignment on January 30, 2018, the defendant initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed her plea to ‘guilty’, after a plea bargain agreement leading to the amendment of the charge.

Justice Owolabi thereafter pronounced defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced her to three years in prison.

The Court also ordered her to restitute to her victim one Fabunmi Olatunji Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors the sum of N500,000 in addition to the sum of N1,000,000 she had previously paid in restitution of the victim.

With the latest development, Adio completes a hat-rick of convictions having previously been jailed twice for fraud On May 18, 2018, she was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for obtaining N9.2 million from one Abiodun Olonade, a Nigerian resident in Ireland, by false pretence.

Also, on March 6, 2020 she was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a sum of N22,375,913, from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc