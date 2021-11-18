Oyo commences registration of commercial vehicles operators

In its efforts to ensure adequate security of lives and properties of the citizens as well as residents of the State, Oyo State Government on Wednesday commenced registration for all the commercial vehicle operators.

The development according to the state Governor Engineer Seyi Makinde who was ably represented at the flag-off event by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Honourable Abdul Majeed Mogbonjubola, said the Security and Planning Database Enumeration (OYSAP) is for all commercial vehicle operators in Oyo state.

Mogbonjubola further maintained that the exercise is focused on data capturing of all commercial vehicle operators in the state such as the taxi/Micra, buses, luxurious buses, trailers.

Mogbonjubola however noted that it is mandatory for commercial vehicle operators within the above-listed clusters to be captured into the OYSAP DATABASE as a preliminary requirement to operate in Oyo State as a Commercial Transport Operator.

He warns that failure to do so means one is operating illegally in the state. This is solely for the purpose of security and planning in the state.

He added that the acknowledgement slip will be presented to those who registered immediately.

Present at the Park Managers Head Office, New Garage venue of the flag off event is the S.A to Governor Makinde on Youth and Sports Amb. Kazeem Bolarinwa, the Executive Chairman of the State Road Traffic Management Agency, Dr Akin Fagbemi, S.A. on ICT Bayo Akande, the chairman of the park management system (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi Auxiliary, among others.