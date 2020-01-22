<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State Alhaji Babatunde Orietan was yesterday murdered in Ibadan.

Alhaji Oreitan was murdered by an unknown assailant in his house at the Oremeji Agugu area of Ibadan.





According to an eye witness, who pleaded anonymity said the party leader in Ona Ara Local government was murdered after Surh prayer in a mosque located in his house

However, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party Afeez Mobolaji Repete wrote “Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, you were a principled politician, a devoted Muslim, and a political leader. Those that killed you will never have peace.