The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has blamed Governor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the murder of a 77-year old APC Chieftain in the state, Alhaji Babatunde Arasi Oreitan, by unknown gunmen.

APC, in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, said the government of Mr Makinde and his Party, PDP has been targeting the leaders of the leading opposition party, APC for some few months of coming to power, adding that the mission was finally carried out with the heartless manner Alh. Oreitan was brutally assassinated on Wednesday.

The party queried: “What could be the offence of a 77-year old amiable politician, whom those close to him will attest to the fact that he can’t even hurt a fly.”





“The Government of H.E Engr Seyi Makinde and his Party, PDP have been targeting the leaders of the leading opposition party, APC for some few months of coming to power was carried out today by 3 pm, Wednesday 22nd of January 2020, with the heartless manner Alh Babatunde Arasi Oritan was brutally assassinated.”

“It is bad enough that it is not yet one year that APC left government in the state that all these daylight assassinations of opposition elements are taking place.”

“That Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Compol Sina Olukolu, with his Police Squad from the Police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, was at the house of the slain old man is bad enough to witness the gory scene of how the old man was brutally slaughtered in his house, just after observing his 2 pm Islamic Prayer is nothing but dastardly act.”

The party, however, urged the security outfit in the state to urgently unravel the identity of the heartless killers, who are hell-bent to silence the opposition elements in the state.