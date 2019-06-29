<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Several residents of Jimoh Akinremi area of Akowonjo in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State have been sacked from their homes after one week of downpour.

The flood, according to residents had paralysed commercial activities as well as human and vehicular movement in the area.

The anguish of the residents started after a channelization of collector drainage following ongoing construction work in the area.

Residents said that the diversion of drainage water to the area was causing serious flooding and untold hardship with negative effects on lives and property.

The submerged street had prevented residents and traders from accessing their homes and shops in the community.

The situation forced distraught residents to remove their shoes and wade through the dirty water to reach their homes.

A number of residents trapped in their homes were seen salvaging some of their submerged personal effects from the flood.

Distraught residents who spoke with newsmen urged the state government to rescue them from the situation.

It was learnt that several letters had been written to concerned authorities including the contractor handling the project, without any solution to the problem.

A resident, Adejumo Olatunde, told newsmen that the area had always been flooded since the rebuilding of the road with interlocking blocks started several months ago.

He noted that several government officials had visited the community to ascertain the situation but nothing was done to solve the problem.

‘’We started experiencing this problem when the reconstruction of the road began several months ago. We have written many letter to the state and local authorities but nothing was done in spite of the visit by officials to this area.’’

‘’Lagos State government should save us from being wiped out by flood caused by improper channelization of water,’’ said another resident, Wale Ojomo, who claimed he could not access his home.

One of the landlords in the community, Elder Durotoye said: ’’ We have nowhere to go . The channelization is giving us a nightmare especially when it rains here. Several houses and properties have been ravaged by flood.

‘’The situation is becoming unbearable considering the fact that the rainy days are just around the corner. We therefore appeal to the state government to save us from the negative consequences of this man-made flooding.’’