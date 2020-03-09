<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Security Operatives have arrested Muhammadu Sanusi II, the dethroned Emir of Kano and whisked him out of the ancient city amidst tight Security.

The palace was cordoned by the combined team of DSS, Police and the Military who had placed him under house arrest before they swooped into the massive abode, seized and took him away.

Already, Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is set to announce the appointment of a new Emir, following the removal of emir Muhammadu Sanusi II earlier today.

An impeccable source at the Government House had hinted that the governor, who is currently presiding over an emergency Executive Council Meeting, will announce the new emir anytime soon.





Although there is no tentative person to be appointed, speculations are rife that the governor will announce Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero to replace the embattled Sanusi.

It could be reccalled that Ganduje had announced the removal of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria over disrespect to constituted authorities, an act contrary to part 3, section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019.

The source revealed that the Emir of Bichi Aminu Ado Bayero, one of the Sons of late Emir Ado Bayero might be crowned as the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano.