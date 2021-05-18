Some irate youths, suspected to be fraudulent “yahoo boys,” on Tuesday morning barricaded the Lameco area, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Earlier in February, a similar incident occurred when some suspected internet fraudsters took over the Ilesha/Osogbo road protesting against alleged harassment by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

Residential sources said on Tuesday that the young men had converged at Okefia, along Ilobu road around 6am, preventing vehicular movements.

The source added that the protesters were making bonfires, causing unrest in the area.





The reason for their protest could not be ascertained as their presence caused tension in the area.

THEWILL however gathered that the protest might not be unconnected with complaints of harassment by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In last February’s demonstration, the boys had gone on rampage, as they blocked and set bonfires on the Osogbo/Ilesa road.

The protest had rendered motorists using the road stranded as no vehicle was allowed to pass, with the protesters alleging that the EFCC operatives arrested some of their colleagues in hotels.