One of tax marshals recruited by Osun State Internal Revenue Service, identified as Dayo Omole (28), has been arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for alleged stealing.

He was accused of stealing about N671,000, being the tax revenue collected from people.

He was said to have allegedly diverted the money into his private pocket, instead of remitting it into the coffers of state government.

Omole, who was posted as Revenue Marshal expected to collect tax through Point of Sale Terminal (POS), was alleged to have constituted himself to clog in the wheel of the tax generation in the state.

When the matter was mentioned in court, the suspect pleaded not guilty.

But, the police prosecutor, Segun Adeyemi, told the court that the offence was criminal and contrary to Section 201 of the constitution of Nigeria.

His chnsel, Tunboshn Oladipupo, had pleaded with the Presiding Magistrate to temper justice with mercy, even as he urged the court to grant him bail on liberal conditions, adding that his client would not jump bail.

But the counsel to the State Internal Revenue Service, Deji Atoyebi, opposed the bail, saying the gravity of the offence was great.

The Magistrate, in his ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till June 3 for hearing.