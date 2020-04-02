<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State Government has disclosed that its priority would be the sick and poor residents of the state while distributing its relief materials.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Adedayo Adewole while receiving food package for 600 families donated to the state government by Agricultural Social Entrepreneurship Foundation in conjunction Farmers connect at the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday.

He said farmers in the state have been cooperating with the state government in providing food materials to the government, saying the committee put in place would determine how to distribute the materials.

The first to be considered are the vulnerable and the sick. We actually have a database of vulnerable people in the state and we are also looking at the possibility of local government helping out in the process. Our farmers have been exceptional, they have been very compassionate donating relief materials. The state already has a committee to look into how to distribute the food items.





Speaking after the presentation of the food items, the Chief Executive Officer of Agricultural Social Entrepreneurship Foundation, Eniolamide Jinadu said the gesture was aimed to relieving the people of the difficulties they are facing as a result of the lockdown.

She also called on other organisations and individuals to assist the people by donating relief materials to the state government no matter how little.

“We are contributing to the palliative measures to relieve the people of the state on the difficulty of the restrictions of having to stay at home. We are doing this to cushion the effect of coronavirus and we are doing this for the sake of humanity. Many people have been asked to stay at home and we understand that a lot could not go to their businesses and offices and some would be really affected by this.

“This food package we donated would feed 600 families, we also urge everyone stay at home, maintain social distance and urge others to reach out to the people no matter how little”, she added.

The food package includes rice, beans, cassava flakes, salt and noodles.