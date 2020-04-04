<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State Government has recovered the coronavirus disease patient who was declared missing from the isolation centre in Ejigbo area of the state.

This was confirmed to newsmen by the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, in a telephone interview.

Egbemode said the patient was found in his family home, also in Ejigbo.

He was among the 127 persons who returned from Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and quarantined by the state government in Gebu area of Ejigbo.





He was said to have simply returned to his family house, where he was picked up.

Egbemode said: “Yes, we have found him.

“You know Ejigbo is a rural community with the family setting still very much in place.

“He simply went back to his family compound.

“And since we have all their details – name, family compound, family name, telephone number and all others – it was easy tracing him.

“Thank God we have him back.”