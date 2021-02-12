



The Police in Osun on Thursday arraigned a 35-year-old, Adeyeni Adeyeye, before an Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court for allegedly assaulting, Sanusi Ademola, the principal of Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife where the son attends.

According to the prosecutor, Abdullahi Emmanuel, the defendant committed the offence on February 1, 2021 around 10:30 a.m in the school premises.

Mr Adeyeye was also accused of stealing, wilful damage, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace during the unlawful assault on the principal.

He was said to have punched Mr Ademola and his son’s class teacher, Awoyeye Olajide.

The police further said while carrying out the assault, the defendant allegedly stole a car key, an office key and a purse containing a cash sum of N50,000.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 249(d), 351, 383, 390(9), 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 32, Laws of Osun, 2002.





When asked to take a plea, Mr Adeyeye pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His counsel, Oluwatosin Ademola, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms after assuring the court that he would provide reliable sureties.

In his verdict, the Magistrate, A. A. Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

Mr Adebayo said the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction and must be a civil servant of grade level 12.

In addition, the magistrate noted that the surety must present a letter of appointment with his last promotion letter, three years tax clearance certificate, valid identification card as well as produce three recent passport photographs.

The matter was later adjourned till March 3, for hearing.