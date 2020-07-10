



The Chairman, Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State, Mr Teslim Ogunmola, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Ejigbo following the killing of two residents of the town within four days.

A resident of the town, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the manner in which the deceased were killed raises concern among the residents, who believe that ritualists were behind the act.

The resident added that two indigenes of Ejigbo were killed in their homes within the week, a development that he said was causing apprehension in the town.

“There is palpable fear across the town as people believe that some ritualists are behind the killings,” the resident said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that two persons were killed between Sunday and Wednesday in Ejigbo.

She stated that one Bamidele Aboderin had been arrested in connection with the last murder in the town.





Opalola explained that on Sunday, 50-year-old Musibau Muraina was reported to have been murdered.

The PPRO said the deceased was killed in his house at the Oya compound and that when police personnel visited the scene, it was observed that the deceased’s abdomen was ripped open and his intestines exposed.

She explained that another murder was recorded in the town on Wednesday as one Misratu Azeez, 45, was killed at the Oloya compound.

Opalola added that police personnel, who visited the scene, observed that the deceased was injured in the forehead.

She, however, allayed the fear of the residents, saying the state Police Commissioner, Mr Undie Adie, had directed full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings.

“No apprehension. The Commissioner of Police has directed full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the two incidents. We are also intensifying patrol around the area. The perpetrators will not escape justice,” Opalola said.