A worker with the Osun Internal Revenue Service (OIRS), Dare Ogunrinde, was on Wednesday arraigned at a Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo for alleged N665,712 theft.

The accused, a Grade Level 10 officer, was arraigned on two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace.

Police Prosecutor Abiodun Fatoyinbo said Ogunrinde received N665,712 as tax from a firm, Orbitwood and Allied Company, and failed to remit same to government’s coffers.

He said the offence contravened Section 353, and was punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, vol.11, Law of Osun State, 2002.





Fatoyinbo added that the accused committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34 Law of Osun State, 2002.

Ogunrinde pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Musa Abdullahi, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, O.A. Ayilara, admitted the accused to bail at N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He ruled that one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than Grade Level 10; a house owner with evidence of ownership.

Ayilara added that the two sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, and adjourned the case till March 15.