Five suspected gunmen have been arrested after they launched an attack on a residence around Arulogun area of Ede in Osun State where they killed two persons.

It was gathered about 30 gunmen invaded the Arulogun area to attack a house that belongs to Wakili Olayiwola around 5:00am last Thursday.

They were said to have rained bullets on the residence.

A resident, who preferred anonymity, said: “Those gunmen got to the house and started to fire bullets on the building for minutes after that they razed the car belonging to the house owner.

“We are still in shock over the incident because we don’t know the reason why those gunmen perpetrated such a dastard act.”

Our correspondent learnt while the gunmen were trying to raze the building, policemen arrived the scene.

The gunmen engaged them in a gun battle after which they made to flee the scene.





Some of them were arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Osun police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to The Nation.

He said five of the gunmen have been arrested at the scene of the crime.

According to her: “We received a distress call from an impeccable source in Ede community informing us of an attack on a building.

” The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode led his team to the scene. When they saw the team, they ran away but we chased them to the Bode area.

“They were overpowered as some of them escaped with gun wound and we arrested five of them.

“The suspects are Suleiman Babatunde (39yrs); Saka Taofeek (35yrs) ; Raimi Saheed (21yrs); Akinloye Quwiyu (23yrs) and Sadio Alatise (25yrs).

“The hoodlums had already killed two people; Rilwan Kareem (23yrs) of Oke Bode area Ede and Taofeek (21yrs) surname unknown of Arunlogun area Ede.”