Trader in Owode, Ede in Osun State on Friday decried low patronage.

In interviews with newsmen, the traders stated that many of their customers are afraid of the presence of security operatives in the state and thus reluctant to come to the market.

They also said the few people, who patronised them complained about not having enough money to spend.

One of the traders, Falu Taiwo, said, “We are not selling much especially today. People are not buying because of the election. People are not coming out as such, they are afraid of security officials. Before we were selling more than that of today. We are not selling as we should because of the election.”

A buyer, Mrs Choice Onifade lamented the paucity of funds but said she came to buy the little she could as a precautionary measure in case there was violence during the election.

She said, “I came to buy foodstuff because we do not know how the election will be tomorrow, so we just have to buy things to keep at home, in case there is violence. I should have stocked my kitchen but there is no money as such. I came to buy things, which we will manage. I just pray the election will be peaceful.”