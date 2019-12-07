<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor of the State of Osun, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has charged the 2019 graduands of Leventis Foundation Agricultural Training School Ilesa,to see themselves as ambassadors of the state wherever they find themselves.

The governor who was represented by the Hon. Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Adedayo Adewole gave the charge at the training school hall in Ilesa.

Adedayo urged the graduating students to classify themselves not as individuals leaving the school but as ambassadors of the state.

He stressed further that Agric business is a business that one can succeed in and make more profit without looking for white collar jobs elsewhere, saying it is also a business one can depend on and make more profit and succeed in life.

Speaking earlier at the ceremony, the principal of the school, Mr Nurudeen Popoola, appreciated the efforts of the governor, especially in the area of grading the road leading to the school as he earlier promised. He disclosed that 97 trainees were graduated from the school today in different agric disciplines, such as bee keeping, livestock, fisheries, piggery etc.

Mr Popoola stressed further that the school is a year Agricultural training school program where school fees and feeding are free.

In his remarks, the executive Director of Leventis foundation school, Dr Hope Usieta also appreciated Governor Oyetola for providing enabling environment for the training and for grading the road leading to the school.