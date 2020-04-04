<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Osun State Government has denied that six positive patients escaped from its isolation centre for Coronavirus Disease in Ejigbo.

The position of the State Government was made known by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, in a WhatsApp message with newsmen.





The posts, which had gone viral on the social media and used by some hard copy newspapers, had it that six persons escaped from the Osun State isolation centre in Gedu area of Ejigbo in the state.

The names and telephone numbers of the positive patients were listed as part of the post.

But reacting to enquiry by newsmen via WhatsApp, Egbemode said: “Not true.

“We will issue a statement in a few minutes.”