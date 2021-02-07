



Following an inter-communal clash between Erin-Osun and Ilobu communities in Osun state, the state government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu local government areas of the state until further notice.

Violence broke out between the two neighbours situated in Irepodun on Saturday over a land dispute, where about five persons sustained gunshot injuries.

However, as at Sunday morning, the crisis has escalated despite claims by police to have deployed operatives in the communities, leading to the reported death of two persons.

It was gathered that the two communities have engaged the services of mercenaries to fight the battle on their behalf.

A resident of Ilobu, Bolade Akinwale, told newsmen that while they were at the palace to know the monarch’s intervention in the crisis, someone was brought into the palace dead, while another source also disclosed that one person died on the Erin-Osun side.

However, the state government had earlier on Sunday morning called for calm and implored the military to assist to calm the situation, but both sides seem not to respond to call, hence, residents were leaving their belongings behind.





It was gathered that houses were vandalised around Ire-Akari area before the Ilobu mercenaries repelled the attack from Erin-Osun warlords.

Meanwhile, the state government stated in a statement issued by its Secretary, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, that declaration of curfew became necessary to douse tension in the troubled area.

“Recall that only about a few hours ago, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had ordered the immediate deployment of armed policemen with support from the army to restore law and order. This will subsist until further notice.

“As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we believe that the declaration of curfew is the way to go in this circumstance.

“By this, security operatives have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found violating the curfew and those responsible for the violence.

“All citizens and residents of the affected Local Government Areas are enjoined to comply with this directive as any person found contravening this order shall be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Government enjoins all our citizens to be peaceful and to be law-abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect them and their property”, the statement reads.