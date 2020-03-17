<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Magistrates’ court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Tuesday, sentenced a deaf-mute, Muraina Sodiq, 22, to six months imprisonment for stealing .

According to a charge sheet sighted by newsmen, the convict was said to have committed the offence on March 15, 2020 at Oke Baale area of the metropolis, by breaking into shop of one Rafiu Haruna with intent to commit felony therein.

It added that Sodiq stole one welding engine valued at N45,000, together with motor battery of N18,000 in value, totalling N63,000 in all .

According to the charge sheet, the offence committed contravenes and punishable under sections 413 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.





After reading out the charge sheet and subsequently interpreted through sign language, the convict admitted guilty to the two-count charge of house breaking and stealing preferred against him by the police

The defense counsel, Okobe Nagite, thereafter prayed the court to be lenient in its judgement. He said, considering the fact that the accused person could neither speak not talk, he was physically assaulted at the scene of the crime.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Razaq, however, opposed any form of leniency towards the convict, he argued that Sodiq was an ex-convict without remorse.

The Magistrate , Olugbenga Oladoke, then sentenced the convict to six months imprisonment at Ile-Ife Correctional Centre.