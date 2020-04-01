<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Organized Labour in Nasarawa State has warned that it will not accept percentage payment of Local government workers for the month of March 2020.

Comrade Yusuf Sarki Iya who spoke on behalf of the group made this assertion in a press briefing today (Wednesday, April 1) at the Labour house in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

“Attention of the organized labour in Nasarawa state has been drawn to a plan by the local government authorities in the state to pay only 75% salaries to local government workers for the month of March salary 2020.

“Organized Labour Nasarawa State will not and will never accept it,” Comrade Iya said.

The organized Labour which comprises of The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JPSNC), expressed dissatisfaction over the plan by the ministry for local government, chairmen and overseers of development areas to pay only 75% salaries to local government workers for the month of March 2020.





He described it as discrimination in payment of wages since state workers have been paid 100% for month of March 2020.

According to him, “It will be in contravention of section 17, subsection 3 E of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which says “equal payment for equal work of value”.

He further condemned the action of the Local government authority at this moment of self-isolation to pay 75% salary.

“Workers need more funds to feed well so that they boost their immunity against the corona virus pandemic” he explained.

Iya asserted that, the plan is a total departure from the mission and vision of Governor Abdullahi Sule , who has mentioned at different foray that era of percentage payment is over in Nasarawa State.

He charged the people responsible to abide by the standing agreement between Labour and the government to ensure that workers salaries are paid in full as stated in the last meeting on Friday 13th March, 2020 at the Governor house in Lafia.