Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Tuesday allegedly destroyed a hotel belonging to wanted militia leader Terwase Akwaza, alias ‘Gana’, in Gbishe, Katsina-Ala Local Government area of Benue State.

The hotel known as Small London Hotel located on Gudu Road in Gbishe is said to have been used as a hideout for kidnapping by the kingpin and members of his gang.

The hotel, according to sources from the area, was under construction before it was destroyed on Monday by OPWS troops.

Our sources, who did not want to be named, disclosed further that a number of vehicles and weapons were recovered from the hotel when the troops invaded the area.

When contacted, Force Commander of the OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, declined to comment on the report, saying he wouldn’t want to comment on an ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, farming and other business activities were said to have picked up around Gbishe following the recent deployment of OPWS troops in the town.

Our source confirmed that trailers and other commuter vehicles now freely ply between Katsina Ala and Takum in Taraba State as a result of troop presence in the area.