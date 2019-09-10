The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (ccc) has recovered $169,850, N92 million and four exotic cars from 167 internet scammers in 38 days in a joint operation with the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The operation, tagged ‘Operation Re-wired & Cybercrime-related Fraud’, was initiated following the indictment of 77 Nigerians for alleged cybercrime in the US.
